Bridge vandalized with swastikas in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – The city of Rock Valley, Iowa is asking the public’s help to find those who are responsible for the vandalism.

Thursday morning, the city posted photos of the vandalism done to the Kiwanis Bridge. Multiples swastikas appear to have been spray-painted on the bridge.

The city asks that anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Rock Valley Police Department or Sioux County Sheriff.

The phone number to the Rock Valley Police Department is 712-476-5716. The number to the Sioux County Sheriff is 712-737-3307.

