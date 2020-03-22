Brides scramble to reschedule their weddings due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., the CDC recommends no more than 10 people be in the same room at one time.

This recommendation has caused the wedding industry to be hit hard with canceled events and date changes.

KCAU 9 News spoke with a local bride-to-be Amy Williams.

She was supposed to walk down the aisle on April 11th, but under the CDC recommendations, she has decided to postpone her wedding so that friends and family can celebrate with her on her special day.

“You plan for if it’s raining outside, if it snows, but definitely not a national pandemic,” said Amy Williams, local bride.

After over a year of planning, Williams’ special day has come to a complete halt.

“It’s heartbreaking. But at the same time you just have to remember at the end of the day even though it’s two months out from the original day, you still get to marry your best friend,” said Willams.

Gatherings with over ten people are being canceled around the U.S. to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Williams and her fiance have decided to postpone their wedding to June.

“Won’t have to worry about guests traveling and older guests putting their health at risk and we can still do it how we planned so that’s where we are at right now,” said Willams.

Weddings that are having to be rescheduled or canceled are creating a ripple effect on vendors like Diane Mollet with Flowercart Creations.

“Now I’m having May and June brides call and ask what my cancelation policy and when do I need to let you know and my response is hopefully this will be done by June,” said Mollet.

Country Celebrations owner Kathy Ellison has had to reschedule three weddings in March and four in April. She says her brides are continuing to stay optimistic.

“Everything’s going wonderful with them, they have all been so willing to change the dates, granted, I know they’re heartbroken, but they are happy to have a date, and all our brides will get married sometime this year it might not be their date, but it will be this year,” said Ellison.

Williams said despite the struggles, everything is running smoothly as she sets her new wedding date to become Mrs. Fleury.

“You know it’s something huge to get through but it’s just a date and the end result is still get married and have a great day,” said Williams.

Williams said even if she did go through with her wedding in April with a small group she would still run into issues when getting her dream dress and her bridesmaid dresses as many bridal shops have shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.