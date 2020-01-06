Brides fill Sioux City Convention Center for annual bridal show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Brides to be gathered at the Sioux City Convention Center on Sunday for one of the area’s leading bridal events of the year.

Hundreds said “I do” to the iHeart Media’s annual Bridal Show. Cakes, dresses, jewelry even limos packed the center for brides and their parties. The expo takes some of the stress out of wedding planning and gives a start of the year boost to vendors.

“Gives them a chance to really get things figured out. Early on, it also allows for the vendors to have a good contact with brides coming up, so it’s good both ways. It serves the brides well, serves the vendors well, it’s just a good show,” said Mike Hogan with iHeart Media Sioux City.

The Bridal Show takes place every year on the first weekend in January.

