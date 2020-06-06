Briar Cliff’s online nursing practitioners program ranked among most affordable

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff nursing program has been recognized as one of the most affordable online nurse practitioners master programs by NPSchools.com.

The NPSchools.com database contains more than 700 online programs and provides comprehensive, ranked lists of nursing schools with online nurse practitioner programs.

The Briar Cliff nursing program is ranked 15 across the nation.

Briar Cliff offers three nurse practitioner program tracks, Family Nurse, Psychiatric Mental Health, and Adult/Gerontology Primary Care.

Briar Cliff’s online master programs are all accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

