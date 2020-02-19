Briar Cliff’s Entreplooza holds ‘Swimming with the Sharks’ competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are diving into a business competition that may help their businesses grow.

Five small business owners presented their plans for Swimming with the Sharks.

The finalists have a chance of being awarded up to $4,000 to help their business.

The event is part of Briar Cliff’s Entrepalooza, 10 days of encouraging local entrepreneurs.

“Dream it, plan it, do it. If you have an idea really sit down and put it to pen and paper and just do it. Just go through and I’d think you’d be surprised at how much you can accomplish by having that mindset. You never know what’s going to be the next gateway and you really want to put as many people in that position as they can to succeed and do well. This is a huge step for a lot of entrepreneurs who are looking to do that,” said Dustin Pratt, Swimming with the Sharks judge.

There’s one final chance for local entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas on Thursday.

Another business competition is also happening in Siouxland.

Sioux City Growth Organization will hold its annual Innovation Market competition.

They’ll have a chance to win part of a $10,000 grant.

For the full list of the winners, go to the Swimming with the Sharks Facebook Page.