SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A planned upgrade for Briar Cliff University won’t be ready for kick-off as soon as they’d hoped.

Officials expected Faber Field to be complete in time for football season, but the project is now anticipated to be finished by mid-season.

The University is set to add turf and level off the site to make it easier to host games on campus.

Until the field is complete, BCU will continue to use Heelan’s Memorial Field.