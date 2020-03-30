Briar Cliff University waives need for ACT/SAT scores for next school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University is waiving ACT/SAT scores for high school seniors to help ease concerns for students caused by COVID-19.

“High School students preparing for college may be feeling added stress and concern around the requirements,” says Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President. “Waiving ACT/SAT scores is the right thing to do. These are unprecedented times, creating extraordinary circumstances. And we are here to serve and support the community as much as possible.”

BCU is also offering prospective students the opportunity to connect virtually, with live, real-time visits as well as resources for students to utilize on a dedicated Facebook group and website.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by some of the very best and talented staff and faculty. We have been able to adjust and adapt to the changing environment of higher education quickly,” adds Karstens.

The University is also extending the deposit deadline to June 15.