Briar Cliff University to implement block scheduling for 2020-2021 school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University has announced that the fall start date will continue as planned and that they will be moving to a block schedule for the school year.

The new scheduling, referred to as block scheduling, will allow for classes to be held Monday through Thursday, with Friday’s being a non-class day. Most classes will be taught in four-week blocks, with some courses continuing to be eight or 16 weeks in length.

“Block scheduling is not a new concept to higher education. However, this is new to Briar Cliff University. Data demonstrates students learn more and retain more with this type of schedule. It will also allow our students more flexibility for other time commitments. Many students participate in activities and campus organizations, have jobs and internships, volunteer, and more,” Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, Dr. Todd Knealing added.

University officials added that block scheduling also provides the option for smaller class sizes, resulting in less exposure for students and faculty at any given time, providing a safer environment overall. Dr. Knealing also shared that this class structure will allow for a smoother transition to online learning if necessary.

In addition to an easier move to online learning, the college also announced the move to a mixed modality learning model. This model allows for some classes to be taught in-person, online, or a mix of in-person and online, depending on the course content, the classroom, and course population.

“Our goal is to provide a safe yet flexible learning environment for our students. Faculty and administration came together to determine how to best keep [the] campus safe while also providing exceptional educational opportunities for our students,” Briar Cliff University President, Dr. Rachelle Karstens said.

Physical distancing and health safety precautions will be utilized, including required face masks and hand sanitizer, which will be provided to all students and employees. The University said they are prepared to adjust campus protocols, depending on guidance provided by local, state, and national officials.

Latest Stories