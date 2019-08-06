Briar Cliff University to host informational event for Spanish-speaking families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first day of school is just around the corner, but even if you aren’t heading off to college yet, a local university is hosting an information event for Latinos.

Briar Cliff University is inviting Spanish-speaking families to Latino Visit Day. BCU will be hosting Spanish-speaking high school students and their families Friday, August 9 starting at 3:30 p.m. That informational meeting will be held in the St. Francis Center on the Briar Cliff campus.

At this free event, Spanish-speaking students and their families will hear from Briar Cliff students, faculty, staff, alumni and coaches. The range of topics will cover scholarships, financial aid, student life, campus ministry, athletic teams, and student organizations.

Briar Cliff’s admissions counselor Katrina Pedroza stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the event.