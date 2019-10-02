Briar Cliff University to host inaugural The 1930 Women’s Leadership Summit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland university is looking to increase leadership development and empowerment opportunities for women of all ages by hosting a leadership summit.

Briar Cliff University is hosting its inaugural The 1930 Women’s Leadership Summit on October 25. The summit will be held at the St. Francis Center, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The community and area college students are invited to participate and learn from a robust agenda, filled with motivational speakers and activities to inspire personal growth.

In recognition of the 30th anniversary of the United Crash, Flight 232, the speakers at the summit will focus on collaboration, community response during a crisis, and key leadership lessons that are critical today.

The keynote speakers will be Sara Nelson. Nelson is the International President of the Association of Flight Attendants. She will be sharing her expertise through her address titled “Community, Courage & Leadership Lessons Learned in Crisis.”

Nelson will be joined by a long list of breakout speakers. You can view that full list, here.

Registration for the Women’s Leadership Summit is free for students with their college ID, $19.30 per person for The 1930 Influencers, and $50 for Non-Influencers.

Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the summit.