Briar Cliff University students and faculty visit Iowa House of Representatives

Pictured is Rep. Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) with students and staff members from Briar Cliff University.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of students and faculty from a local college went to Des Moines to visit the Iowa State Capitol.

This week, Representative Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) welcomed Briar Cliff University faculty members and students to the Iowa House of Representatives.

The Briar Cliff group visited the Capitol on behalf of the Iowa Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (IACTE) to promote effective public policy regarding professional education.

Latest Stories