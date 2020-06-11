Briar Cliff University receives grant to develop a creation studio

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University was recently awarded a grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The grant will help the university develop a One Button Digital Media Creation Studio in Bishop Mueller Library.

Starting in September 2020, the $41,167 grant will help create and equip a new studio to provide a facility for students, faculty, staff, and community members.

The space will also offer equipment that requires very little digital-based, video production experience, and the ability to create high-quality video and audio products.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant and for the future of the Bishop Mueller Library and our campus community. Our vision for this project is to further develop our library into a creation-based learning and resource hub to prepare and equip students and faculty for the future. We are excited to witness this vision become a reality,” Briar Cliff University President, Dr. Rachelle Karstens said.

Additionally, the One Button Digital Media Creation Studio will be available for faculty to record lectures to support remote learning needs.

Briar Cliff University Librarian Breanne Kirsch is the project director for the grant.

