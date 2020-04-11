Briar Cliff University receives grant from Delta Dental Foundation of Iowa to support Charger Cupboard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University (BCU) was recently awarded a grant from Delta Dental Foundation of Iowa in an effort to support food insecurities of its students due to COVID-19.

That grant will support the Charger Cupboard, an on-campus food pantry that provides non-perishable foods and personal care items to BCU students in need.

Currently, the university has around 115 students that continue to live in the dorms during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our students were given the option to determine what was best for their personal health and situation. Those remaining on campus may be for an internship or clinicals. It could also be because they’re financially unable to return home, have family members with compromised immune systems or may be more vulnerable to the virus. In some cases, they simply are just unable to travel home due to current restrictions,” said Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President.

Due to the campus facilities being restricted and the majority of its administrators, faculty, and staff working remotely, the Charger Cupboard is not accepting merchandise donations at this time based on the COVID-19 guidelines to help reduce the spread.

The funding will be used to support the purchase of non-perishable foods and personal care items for its students living on campus.

“We are so appreciative of the support we have received from Delta Dental Foundation of Iowa. This generosity will go a long way in supporting our students who may experience food insecurity or lack the financial ability to purchase food or personal items. We are grateful for the support to continue this essential campus service,” said President Karstens.

Latest Stories