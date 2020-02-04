Briar Cliff University raises over 15K for student scholarships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University raised more than 15K at its annual luncheon for student scholarships.

Briar Cliff raised $15,371 at ‘Lunch with the Chargers’ event.

The event took place at M’s on 4th restaurant in downtown Sioux City.

Over three separate sessions, Briar Cliff administrators, coaches, and student-athletes served lunch to more than 155 people.

“Our community’s enthusiasm, involvement, and financial support of our programs is vital to their continued success. The ‘Lunch with the Chargers’ event enables us to come together to celebrate the impact our benefactors make in the lives of our students. We love hosting this event because it provides us the opportunity to show our gratitude to our community,” said Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President.

All of the proceeds from the luncheon will go to Briar Cliff scholarships for students this coming fall.