Briar Cliff University raises COVID-19 operation level to orange

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Briar Cliff University changed its COVID-19 operation level from yellow to orange.

Briar Cliff University said they’re changing their COVID-19 operation status from yellow to orange due to “recent events” and the increasing amount of positive coronavirus cases being reported in Woodbury County.

Risk at the orange level is considered moderate to elevated for all but high-risk students/staff/faculty. Students and employees on campus are expected to utilize more options to learn and work remotely to limit in-person contact. Currently, the operation level will be orange through October 18.

According to a press release, officials will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 status and make changes as needed.