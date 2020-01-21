Briar Cliff University raised half a million dollars for student scholarships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University received a remarkable gift from an anonymous benefactor toward the end of 2019 to help raise funds for student scholarships.

The notable donation of $250,000 was offered as a matching challenge for all increasing and new gifts that were given in the last months of 2019, as a part of Briar Cliff’s goal is to ensure that education is attainable to all students.

“This donor cares deeply about removing any financial barriers students face as they pursue their degrees. Their generosity inspired many of Briar Cliff’s alumni and friends who shared the same beliefs to give a gift by providing them the chance to see their dollar go further,” said Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens.

Briar Cliff University launched the “Your Gift Matters” campaign that invited current and potential new donors in the community to make twice the impact.

The match was effectively doubled the amount of every donation. Every contribution made to the Briar Cliff Scholarship Fund was added to the total sum goal for the campaign.

By the end of December 2019, an additional $250,000 was donated, bringing the total year-end impact to $500,000 for student scholarships.

“At Briar Cliff University, we remain committed to providing a Catholic Franciscan higher educations experience that is affordable. These impressive results were only possible because of the extraordinary generosity that can be found within the Briar Cliff community,” said Karstens. “The $500,000 generated will go right back to our students funding scholarship opportunities that will be offered as soon as next fall.”