SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An art professor at Briar Cliff University is bringing the university’s history to life.

Nan Wilson is the assistant art professor and she is painting the founding ceremony for Briar Cliff that was held in 1930.

The scene depicts the cornerstone dedication with Sioux City Bishop Edmond Heelan and Franciscan nuns.

Wilson wasn’t the only force behind the project, BCU Biology Professor Brian Hazlett helped get the mural off the ground.

“I think it certainly sets off briar cliff to where it is,” said Hazlett, “The people who founded it and its location within the Loess Hills. So, we are certainly a prairie school and it’s something we should celebrate.”

The mural is made possible by a grant from the Gilchrist Foundation. Wilson began the mural in January and hopes to have it completed soon.