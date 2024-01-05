SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The president of Briar Cliff University has resigned, and an interim president has been appointed.

According to the university, Dr. Patrick J. Schulte resigned from his position to pursue “other personal and professional opportunities.” He accepted a new executive leadership position at Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kansas.

Briar Cliff named Dr. Schulte as the 12th president back in March of 2023. His inauguration happened in September.

The university’s board of trustees unanimously appointed Steve Freeman as the interim president. He served on the board for 12 years and graduated from Briar Cliff in 1969.

The presidential search plans will start in the “near term,” the university said.