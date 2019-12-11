Briar Cliff University President appointed to NAICU’s Committee on Tax Policy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) has appointed Briar Cliff University President, Rachelle Karstens, to serve on the Committee on Tax Policy beginning in 2020.

The NAICU is a national organization focused on representing private, non-profit colleges and universities on public policy issues in Washington, D.C.

The Committee of Tax Policy is responsible for setting NAICU’s policy agenda for current and future issues in areas, such as tax policy, immigration reform, and the Department of Labor’s overtime rules.

Seven committees report to the NAICU board and Karstens joins a committee of twenty-five other representatives on Tax Policy.

The NAICU Board of Directors selects the committee representatives.

Karstens was announced as president of Briar Cliff University in July 2018 after serving as interim in 2017.

She received her B.A. from Wartburg College and a law degree from the University of Iowa.

Karstens is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Education through Drake University.

Before coming to Briar Cliff, she served in philanthropy roles at the University of Iowa Foundation and Indian Hills Community College.

