SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 2 Siouxland colleges celebrated their recent partnership, as well as Native American Heritage Month.

On Tuesday, Briar Cliff University presented the president of Little Priest Tribal College with a star quilt, which is a significant symbol for the Winnebago people, and highlights the history of indigenous tribes in the region.

“In the native indigenous culture, a blanket or a quilt is the highest honor you can receive. For them to have given it to us and place it on my shoulder it’s pretty big honor. My entire presidency I’ve received 3 quilts and every one of these means so much to me,” Manoj Patil with Little Priest Tribal College said.

For the rest of the week, Little Priest Tribal College has multiple events like ‘Rock Your Mocs’ and beading activities to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Earlier this year, Briar Cliff University and Little Priest Tribal College signed an agreement to help Little Priest graduates continue their education.