SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University is preparing for a presidential search following the news of the current university president moving on to a different school.

With the news of Dr. Rachelle Keck being selected as the future President of Grand View University, the Briar Cliff University Board of trustees is preparing a presidential search.

Keck will continue to serve as BCU’s president through June 2022.

“Dr. Rachelle Keck has an opportunity to once again be located close to her loved ones and return to the area her career first began,” says Mark Ward, Briar Cliff Board of Trustees Chair. “On behalf of the Board and Briar Cliff University community, we want to thank Dr. Keck for her years of service, visionary leadership, and the impact she has made during her tenure. We wish her the very best.”

Keck’s leadership began in May 2017. She had served as the university’s chief of staff and university counsel, executive president, and interim president prior to being named the university’s 11th president in July 2018.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Briar Cliff University as President. While I am excited for the future at Grand View University and moving closer to family, Briar Cliff is where my presidential career began and will always hold a deep place in my heart,” says Dr. Rachelle Keck. “The Catholic Franciscan values deepened my faith and strengthened my personal mission to serve. I am committed to continuing to advance and support Briar Cliff’s mission through the end of this academic year. I am dedicated to assisting in the transition in leadership to help ensure the success of the university long into the future.”

Former Board Chair, Steve Freeman, has been assisting with Briar Cliff’s presidential transition plan and will remain in an advisory capacity until the Board of Trustees appoints an Interim President for the University. The University will appoint an Interim President by July 1, 2022.

The Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees will initiate a nationwide Presidential Search in the Fall of 2022, with plans to appoint the 12th President of Briar Cliff University to start in the summer of 2023.