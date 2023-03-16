SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University (BCU) has named its new president.

University officials announced Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte as the new president Thursday afternoon at the St. Francis Center on the campus. Jacobson-Schulte will serve as the university’s 12th president, effective immediately.

The BCU Board of Trustees started the search for a new president in the summer of 2022 while Patrick Jacobson-Schulte started serving as the Interim President on July 1, 2022. Jacobson-Schulte was named after the 11th university president, Dr. Rachelle Keck, was selected as the future President of Grand View University. She was named the BCU’s 11th president in July 2018

Jacobson-Schulte originally joined the college back in 2021 as the Vice President of Finance.

A nationwide search opened in October 2022, and of three finalists, Briar Cliff University chose Jacobson-Schulte.

“The presidential search process made it clear that we have our leader,” said Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees Chair Steve Stouffer. “Our campus community’s input and support throughout this process has been invaluable. We look forward to his continued commitment and passion for this special place.”

Jacobson-Schulte is originally from Minnesota and has a background in finance and administration within education institutions, Briar Cliff said in a release.

The release added that Jacobson-Schulte previously served as the Executive Director of Finance & Operations for Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916 and Vice President & Chief Finacial Officer at Dakota County Technical College/Inver Hills Community College. He was also the Vice President for Finance & Treasurer at The Sage Colleges in New York and served as Adjunct Faculty for nine years.

“It is not uncommon to see Dr. Jacobson-Schulte around campus, connecting with students, visiting various employees, or waving the BCU flag at athletic events. He is a collaborative leader who understands the value of building relationships and community” said Stouffer. “We have witnessed incredible momentum these past few years and we remain confident in Dr. Jacoson-Schulte’s ability to main and increase the momentum, allowing Briar Cliff to be here for another 100 or more years.”

In response to getting the position, Jacobson-Schulte said that he is grateful for the opportunity.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue to leader Briar Cliff University,” said Jacobson-Schulte. “As a proud Catholic, I believe in Briar Cliff’s Franciscan mission, and I am passionate about the values, education, and opportunities out University provides.”