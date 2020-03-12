Briar Cliff University moving to online learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University (BCU) announce they are moving to online learning and will continue through to Easter weekend.

BCU said classes will be March 16 through March 18 as they transition to online learning and then start the temporary online learning on March 19. It will continue through Easter weekend, with classes resuming April 14.

While there was no exposure at the campus, the university said the decision is to help maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community.

Residential on-campus students may choose to return home or stay in their residence hall. Residence halls and dining services will remain open. Students are encouraged to choose what is best for their personal health and safety.

The most up-to-date information can be found on BCU’s website.