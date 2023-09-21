SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 participated in a broadcasting career fair Thursday at Briar Cliff University.

The 2023 Siouxland Broadcasting Career Fair was held for anyone interested in career opportunities in broadcasting as well as internships or job shadow opportunities.

Representatives from KCAU 9 attended the fair along with other Siouxland radio and TV broadcasters.

If you are interested in going into the broadcasting market, you can find information to apply for a job at KCAU by clicking “Nexstar careers” under the “Jobs” tab above.