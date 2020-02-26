Briar Cliff University hosts annual Spring Break Health and Wellness Fair

KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University (BCU) students attended the annual Spring Break Health and Wellness Fair on campus Tuesday.

They learned about financial and mental wellness as well as physical health.

BCU officials said that keeping individuals healthy helps the whole school be well.

“We try to make sure that the students are healthy because we live in kind of a commune here. So, if one’s sick, then we pass it so easily and especially during influenza season, we’re really cautious on that,” said Carla Jo Morgan, Briar Cliff University Campus Nurse and Director of Health Services.

The annual Spring Break Health Fair helps strengthens the mental health and state of mind of BCU students and give them tips and exercises to improve lifestyle choices.

The event was sponsored by the Briar Cliff Health Center and the DPT Program.

