SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s officially a new president at Briar Cliff University.

At the Newman Flanagan Center on campus, Dr. Patrick Schulte received applause after getting the honor. He’s been with the university since June of 2021 when Schulte was hired as the VP of Finance and Administration.

In July of 2022, Schulte became the Interim President then he was named President in March of this year.

BCU’s new president said during his speech that his journey to this presidency was “not predictable, but one that had to be a calling.”

“I stand before you today as an example of what could happen when you wholeheartedly believe that anything is possible. Education, faith, and hope are essential to unlocking so many opportunities, including a presidency like this,” Schulte said.

The university will be celebrating its new president with events this weekend and a 5K walk on Monday.