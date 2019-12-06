Briar Cliff University held annual Christmas party for folks with disabilities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – But not everyone is able to get out to see the Christmas festivities on their own, so college students brought the holiday to them.

Briar Cliff University held its annual Christmas party for folks with disabilities on Thursday.

Residents from Mid-Step Services and other assisted living facilities were served lunch and got a gift from Santa.

Briar Cliff’s Ministry Director says it’s hard to say who looks forward to the event more.

“Students and employees and definitely the people who come look forward to this every year. I’ve been doing this for 17 years and they’re like family to us. It’s one of the best events we have every year,” said Sister Janet May, BCU Campus Ministry Director.

Sister May say the party has been a yearly event for more than 40 years.