Briar Cliff University goes blue for World Autism Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University is recognizing April as World Autism Month by lighting up the campus blue.

The autism advocacy organization Autism Speaks, recognizes April as World Autism Month.

Throughout the month, the organization focuses on sharing stories and providing opportunities to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

For BCU’s director of facility services, Angie Washburn, April holds an extra layer of meaning as her nephew is severely autistic.

“It’s so gratifying to see BCU rally around those that suffer with this disorder by doing something as simple as ‘Light the Cliff Blue,’” Washburn said.

In addition to becoming blue for World Autism Month, Briar Cliff University has sponsored other awareness events for the past several years.

