SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of kids and some Briar Cliff University football players came together for some games on Tuesday.

The BCU football team hosted Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland for an event that brought excitement to the children. Both organizations spoke about how they work to be good role models for kids.

“We got a lot of the guys here as you can see, so we’re really happy that the guys chose to take the time out of their night just to give back a little bit and everybody’s laughing, playing games, it’s a good time,” said sophomore quarterback Luke Davies.

“The fact that we have 40 to 50 football players out here volunteering their time to hang out with the kids in our program is amazing,” said the Enrollment Specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Kendra Winderhausen, “The kids are going to talk about this event for months to come.”

The event was held at the Saint Francis Center on the campus of BCU.