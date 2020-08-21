Briar Cliff University confirms first positive student COVID-19 case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Briar Cliff University student has tested positive for COVID-19.

University screening protocol identified the potential case and the student was immediately placed in quarantine and recommended for testing. Due to this quick action and campus guidelines, the student had minimal contact with others. Siouxland District Health is managing all contact tracing and communication regarding potential exposure.

“We continue to pray for this individual and their recovery,” said Dr. Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President. “Based on what’s happening with COVID nationwide, we knew a positive case on campus was inevitable at some point. The University’s dedication to establish thorough precautions and collective diligence has been fueled by this inevitability. Our priority is to keep our campus community safe and healthy.”

Students are required to wear face coverings and physically distance. Additional health safety measures are provided and recommended. The University has reserved quarantine rooms, where cleaning and food services are provided.

Briar Cliff University students returned to campus on August 14 and 21. They were provided a health safety kit, which included a face shield, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Classes will resume on August 24 with mixed modalities, including in-person and online learning.

