Briar Cliff University begins ten days of Entrepalooza

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A ten-day celebration of entrepreneurial spirit in Siouxland kicked off on Monday that helps college students and local businesses in different ways.

Briar Cliff University’s Enactus Organization partnered with community businesses and other resources for their annual Entrepalooza.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees had an opportunity to network and brain-pick fellow Siouxland entrepreneurs.

The activities started off Monday night with a panel discussion.

“Probably what they took the most from is the complexities of starting a business but the joys of starting a business. So I think they saw both sides of it, it’s hard but it brings a person a great deal of joy,” said Judy Thompson, professor of business at Briar Cliff University.

Entrepalooza also includes the Innovation Market, where local entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and one will be picked to win a prize to help them invest in their potential business.