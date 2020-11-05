Briar Cliff University awarded $1.67 Million to help low-income, first generation students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University has received a federal grant from the US Department of Education totaling $1.67 million for five years to help more students succeed in and graduate from college.

According to a release, Briar Cliff was given a grant from TRIO Student Support Services (SSS), which helps college students who are low income, first generation (those whose parents do not have a four-year college degree, or students with disabilities. Briar Cliff University was first awarded this grant in 1990.

The array of services the grant provides is comprehensive and includes academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely for students to graduate with the lowest possible debt.

“Briar Cliff has proudly offered this program to our students for many years,” says Dr. Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President. “These programs help ensure students receive the support they need to succeed in college and beyond. We are so grateful to once again be awarded this vital grant.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the systemic inequality and financial hardship which keep promising students from succeeding in college. Student Support Services is needed now more than ever,” said Maureen Hoyler. Hoyler is the president of the non-profit Council for Opportunity in Education in Washington, DC, dedicated to furthering the expansion of college opportunities for low-income, first-generation students, and students with disabilities.

For more than 50 years, the SSS program has made important contributions to individuals and society by providing a broad range of services to help students succeed.

Latest Stories