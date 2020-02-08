Briar Cliff University announces this year’s Entrepalooza

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University announces its annual Entrepalooza.

Briar Cliff’s Enactus Organization is partnering with other local community resources to present the 10 days of events around the Siouxland area.

It’s a fun way for Briar Cliff students and community members to support local businesses and entrepreneurs.

The events will celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit in Siouxland.

Here is the full schedule for Entrepalooza:

Brewing Up an Idea – Kickoff Event February 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Briar Cliff University’s St. Francis Center.

A panel discussion about the importance of coffee shops on the entrepreneurial/creative culture in Siouxland. Local coffee shop owners will share their insights. Coffee themed refreshments will be served.

The Moderator is Ryan Martinez of the Siouxland Coffee Festival. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information on how to participate, please contact Judy Thompson at (712) 279-5549 or judy.thompson@briarcliff.edu.

Sharks Boot Camp – February 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Western Iowa Technical Community College Rocklin Center, parking lot 3.

Event for Swimming with the Sharks Finalists. The five finalists have an opportunity to get feedback on their pitches.

Love a Local – February 12

Show some love to Siouxland’s locally owned businesses. Great opportunity to show appreciation to the businesses that support Siouxland events.

Make a purchase for your Valentine, thank an owner, or go to Love a Local Facebook page for a chance to win $100 to spend at your favorite Siouxland, locally owned businesses.

For more information on how to participate, please contact Judy Thompson at (712) 279-5549 or judy.thompson@briarcliff.edu.

Ice Cream Cocktails & Biz Tales – February 13 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in P’s Pizza House at 630 8th Ave SW, Le Mars, IA.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network and brain-pick fellow Siouxland entrepreneurs over ice cream cocktails in the Ice Cream Capital of the World. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Neal Adler at (712) 546-8821 or neal@lemarschamber.org.

Love a Local – Winner will be announced on February 17

Go to the Love a Local Facebook page to find out the two winners of a $100 gift card.

Swimming with the Sharks – February 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Briar Cliff University St. Francis Center.

The five finalists will pitch their ideas for starting or growing a business in Siouxland. Free and open to the public.

For more information on how to apply, please contact Judy Thompson at (712) 279-5549 or judy.thompson@briarcliff.edu.

Startup Evening – February 19 at 6:30 PM in Briar Cliff University’s St. Francis Center.

High School and College students will compete for cash prizes for the best business developed in three hours. The students will pitch their ideas at 8:30 pm. Pitches are free and open to the public.

Innovation Market – Initial Voting – February 20 at Sioux City Public Museum.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders are invited to attend and submit business ideas that will benefit Siouxland. Visit SCGO’s website for information on how to enter.