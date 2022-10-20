SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University announced the kick-off of their fundraising campaign to create the Charger Dome, a multi-sport indoor recreation center on its campus.

The Charger Dome will be a 100,400 square foot inflatable dome facility that will hold a turf field, indoor track, and concessions as well as other amenities. A 25,000 square foot parking lot will be included with the project.

The Charger Dome will be on the west side of campus where the Guarneri Practice Fields currently are. Many factors and details went into the planning for the project, but Briar Cliff interim president Patrick Jacobson-Schulte emphasized how it will help add to the campus as well as student life.

“It really came down to comprehensively looking at how do we enhance the student life experience on campus for all those students.” Jacobson-Schulte said.