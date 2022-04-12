SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University named their newest Interim President that will be taking over next semester.

According to a press release, the BCU Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday that Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, D.B.A., (A.B.D.) will be Interim President beginning July 1.

Jacobson-Schulte was promoted to Executive Vice President to learn from and collaborate with Dr. Rachelle Keck, President, before she leaves for her new role as Grand View University’s next President, as stated in the release.

“Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees is passionate about the continued success and momentum of the university. This dedication is unwavering, as we are confident in the future of Briar Cliff University,” said Mark Ward, Briar Cliff Board Chair and 2002 alumnus. “The Board has been preparing for interim leadership and a presidential search, and we are grateful to Patrick for his continued leadership and guidance for this special place.”

Ward praised Jacobson-Schulte’s dedication at BCU.

“Since joining Briar Cliff in June of 2021 as Vice President of Finance, Patrick has shown his dedication and passion for the university to thrive. He has strengthened the university’s finances, strategized departmental excellence, projected financial growth opportunities, and enhanced operations,” said Ward. “His financial acumen, strategic approach, and higher education knowledge has served the university well and will meet our presidential needs in the interim. As a practicing Catholic, Patrick embodies our Franciscan values with a mission to serve and inspire ethical world changers.”

Beginning Fall of 2022, Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees will launch a presidential search, with the objective to name the university’s 12th president by July of 2023.