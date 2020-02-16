Briar Cliff University announces four new members to Board of Trustees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University announced the newest members to their Board of Trustees.

The four new members are Gail Bernstein, Annette Hamilton, and Sr. Renae Hohensee, and Mary Sterk.

Gail Bernstein

Bernstein, of Dakota Dunes, is a former business owner and speech pathologist.

She is also the former president and board member of the Girls, Inc. and previously served as treasurer for the Junior League of Sioux City Board of Directors.

Bernstein is a Briar Cliff Medal of Honor recipient and received the award in 2000.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in speech pathology from the University of Minnesota and Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Briar Cliff University.

Annette Hamilton

Hamilton, of South Sioux City, is the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Ho-Chunk, Inc.

She currently serves as a board member for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City – Omaha Branch, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, and Native American Contractors Association.

Hamilton earned her Bachelor’s in business administration from Washburn University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Minnesota.

Sr. Renae Hohensee

Sr. Hohensee is a pastoral care minister and religion teacher for Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in Pocahontas, where she is also from.

She has served as a pastoral care minister with the Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Dubuque, Iowa.

Sr. Hohensee also has different roles with AmeriCorps VISTA at the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

She has formerly served on the Board of Mission Honduras LeMars.

Sr. Hohensee is a past Women of Excellence nominee.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Briar Cliff University and finished clinical pastoral education at St. Luke’s College.

Her education includes a clinical pastoral education residency at Mayo Clinic.

Mary Sterk Courtesy of Briar Cliff University

Sterk, of Dakota Dunes, is the Founder and CEO of Sterk Financial Services.

She has served as past chair and executive committee member for Women United and former board member for Women Forward, Sioux City Art Center, and Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Sterk is also a former president and board member of the Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) Foundation.

Her education includes her CFP designation from the American College.

They join the current Briar Cliff Board of Trustees:

Steven Freeman (chair)

Dr. Patrick Walsh (vice-chair)

President Rachelle Karstens

Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless

Sr. Kate Katoski

Sr. Marie Cigrand

Sr. Marge Staudt

Bailey Aalfs

Ken Beaulieu

Ron Bond

Nick Roth

Mark Schuett

and David Simmons.

