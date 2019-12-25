Briar Cliff University announced their annual faculty and staff awards

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University announced the recipients of its annual distinguished and service awards for faculty and staff.

The award winners were nominated by colleagues and were announced at Briar Cliff’s annual employee Christmas luncheon on December 13.

Assistant Professor of Social Work, Melanie Berte-Hickey, received the Boventure Award.

Melanie Berte-Hickey, Bonaventure Award. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

The award is presented to an employee who works to advance and achieve the integration of student curricular and co-curricular experiences through the creation of opportunities that promote the attainment of a holistic education.

Assistant Professor of Psychology and Behavior Analysis Direct, Dr. Mike Harman, received the Emerging Faculty Scholar Award.

Dr. Michael Harman, Emerging Faculty Scholar Award. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

This award goes to a faculty member who has taught at Briar Cliff University for five years or less and has demonstrated outstanding scholarship in teaching, research, creative work, community-based application of knowledge and/or the integration/synthesis of knowledge.

Dr. Daniel Jung, Assistant Professor of Biology and CELT Director, received the Distinguished Faculty Scholar Award.

Dr. Daniel Jung, Distinguished Faculty Scholar Award. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

The award is presented to a faculty member who has demonstrated outstanding scholarship in teaching, research, service to the University, creative work, community-based application of knowledge and/or the integration/synthesis of knowledge.

Head Wrestling Coach, Joe Privitere, received the Distinguished Staff Award.

Joesph Privitere, Distinguished Staff Award. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

This award goes to a staff member who has demonstrated over time extraordinary and consistent commitment to his or her responsibilities.

Professor of physical therapy, Dr. Susan Beidler, received the Community Impact Award.

Dr. Susan Beidler, Community Impact Award. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

The award is presented to an employee who has contributed greatly to the achievement of the University’s outreach mission by undertaking efforts that are meaningful and responsive to community interests and needs.

Jay Rhodes, a first-year academic advisor, and multicultural program coordinator received the Clare Diversity Award.

Jay Rhodes, Clare Diversity Award. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

This award goes to an employee who has demonstrated a respect and value for differing backgrounds and points of view along with efforts to foster a more inclusive and equitable learning and work environment within the University community.

The Human Library team, Jenny Tobin and Angela Houk received the Innovation Award.

Human Library team, Angela Houk and Jenny Tobin, Innovation Award. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

The award is presented to an employee(s) who have demonstrated creativity and offered a new or improved approach or opportunity related to innovative education.

In addition to the distinguished faculty and staff awards, there were several employees who are also honored with Employee Service Awards for their years of service to the University.

For five years of service:

Dr. Susan Beidler, Professor of Nursing

Dr. Scott Fleming, Assistant Professor of Sociology

Jennifer Hamman, Talent Search Advisor

Matthew Johnson, Administrative Assistant, Registrar

Dr. Daniel Jung, Assistant Professor of Biology

Ronda Keenan, Assistant Professor of Nursing

Traci Kell, Assistant Professor of Education

Meggen Lloyd, Program Assistant, Physical Therapy

James Mosley, Security Officer

Ashley Pawlowski, Residence Life Area Coordinator

Dr. Nathan Probasco associate Professor of History

Elizabeth Rembold, Associate Professor of Social Work

Ron Ross, Director of Food Services

Shane Saxen, Security Officer

Sarah Schmitt, Software Database Manager

Dr. Wilfrido Suarez, Associate Professor of Modern Languages

For ten years of service:

Gil Ridenour, Instructor of Theology

Nancy Watson, Bookstore Manager

For 15 years of service:

Cheryl Olson, Graduate Admissions

Nathan Treinen, Athletic Grounds, and Facilities Coordinator

For 20 years of service:

Dr. Ted Bryan, Associate Professor of Chemistry

For 30 years of service:

Micheal Crowley, Associate Professor of Digital Communications















