Briar Cliff University announce Sister Pat Doody as new Vice President of Mission and Leadership

Sister Pat Doody, Vice President of Mission and Leadership. Courtesy of Briar Cliff University.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University announced the promotion of Sister Pat Doody to Vice President of Mission and Leadership.

Sister Doody served as a member of Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees from 2017 to 2019.

In 2019, she joined the university as a Leadership and Success Coaching Coordinator.

As Vice President of Mission and Leadership, Sister Doody will continue to work on leadership development for Briar Cliff employees.

She will oversee campus ministry, the Franciscan scholars, the Franciscan team, will work to further integrate Catholic Franciscan values throughout the university, and create a mission-focused culture.

Sister Doody was previously at the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, Iowa for 33 years serving as a member of the congregation’s Franciscan Charism team working in vocation and formation ministries.

Her background includes ministry as an English and theology teacher in Catholic secondary schools, English and Spanish teacher in the Georgia public school system, parish faith formation director and pastoral associate in multi-cultural parishes, and director of novices for the Third Order Regular Franciscan Common Novitiate in St. Louis, Missouri.

She earned an M.Ed. and B.A. from North Georgia College and State University in Dahlonega, Georgia; an M.Div from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois; and aPh.D. in Practical Theology from St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida.

