SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Siouxland schools are teaming up to help students further their education.

Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College announced a partnership with their behavioral analysis and psychology program.

Once students finish their associate’s degree at WIT, they can go to Briar Cliff and get certified to be a behavioral analyst.

Mike Harman teaches psychology at Briar Cliff. He said that this will give students more of a chance to get certified here in Siouxland.

“It’s an excellent opportunity. The ability for institutions to provide this type of major as an undergraduate degree is extremely rare,” said Harman.

WIT Psychology Instructor Dr. Rhonda Briggs said this agreement paves a career path for future students.

“Generally if you’re a psych major, you’re looking at a four-year degree and then graduate school. Maybe two to four years of graduate school after your bachelor’s. This is a way to get credentialed after four years,” Briggs said.

Under the agreement, students who get their associate’s degree in behavioral analysis at WIT can get their bachelor’s degree in two years.