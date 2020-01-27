Briar Cliff University and Morningside College coming together for local teddy bear drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two local colleges are working together to have fans at Saturday’s basketball doubleheader bring a stuffed animal for a good cause.

Briar Cliff University and Morningside College are asking fans to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal that are new with the tags still on them to the games for the Mike Ruehle Annual Bear Memorial.

Mike “Bear” Ruehle passed away on February 6, 2014, after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Since Ruehle’s death, teddy bears have been given away in his memory to people that have a connection with cancer.

The teddy bear drive will run until February 29 and the stuffed animals can also be dropped off at one of five locations:

Ruehle Family Chiropractic – 3215 Gordon Drive

Siouxland Center for Active – Generations 313 Cook Street

Boy Scouts of American 819 – A Gordon Drive

Bishop Heelan Catholic High – School 1231 Grandview Boulevard

FYZICAL Dizziness and Balance Center – 101 Tower Road Suite #110 Dakota Dunes, S.D. 57049

There have been over 3,000 stuffed animals donated to date and all donations will stay in the Siouxland area.

The Chargers and Mustangs’ doubleheader will be at the Newman Flanagan Center on the Briar Cliff University campus.

The women’s game is at 2 p.m. and the men’s game is at 4 p.m.