Briar Cliff University and Little Priest Tribal College sign articulation agreement

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University signed a social work articulation agreement with Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC).

The agreement will allow students with an associate degree in liberal arts to easily complete their Bachelor of Social Work degree through Briar Cliff.

The professional social worker’s knowledge, skills, and values are continuing to be called on for the needs in society at the individual, group, community, or the national level.

The social work articulations agreement will allow LPTC students to pursue their bachelor’s degree in social work and support the local communities as the need for social workers continues to increase.

LPTC students that have completed their associate’s degree can continue their education by completing their bachelor’s through Briar Cliff’s online program.

Briar Cliff University’s Social Works program is ranked among the top social works programs across the U.S. and is Iowa’s only online program.

Courtesy of Briar Cliff University and Little Priest Tribal College.

