Briar Cliff University alumnae, National Guard soldier helps to protect community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Briar Cliff University (BCU) Class of 2016 nursing alumnae has been serving at COVID-19 testing sites throughout the counties in Nebraska as a member of the National Guard.

Willie Massay, who’s originally from Tanzania, made the decision to pursue healthcare due to experiences in his hometown.

As Tanzania experienced a shortage of healthcare options, Massay found his passion to be a catalyst to serve the community and the world.

Before attending Briar Cliff, he joined the National Guard.

Between his emergency training and education, the skillsets he learned have been instrumental as he has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I chose Briar Cliff because it has a lot of the same values as the Air National Guard, especially integrity and service before self. I want to provide a safer place. I like to give my patients hope – one patient at a time by looking them in the eyes and telling them that we are going to get through this together. this is not easy, but we’ll get through it,” Massay said.

As Second Lieutenant, 155th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group, in the National Guard, his current mission is to serve at testing sites throughout Nebraska counties. These sites support health department districts across the state.

“If you don’t have to be out, be of service to others, and stay home. If you have to go out, protect yourself and your families. It’s scary,” Massay added.

While reflecting on why he chose BCU, he shares that professors were always available and that the training in clinical to simulations gave him real-world experiences, which has helped prepare him for his career as a nurse and as a citizen-soldier.

“We were taught to be servants instilling Franciscan values of service. To show love and caring, not only in the classroom but everywhere,” Massay said.

For students who are finding their passion and pursuing their dreams, he shares this advice: “Be the person God wants you to be. Study hard, even when it’s tough. In the end, the purpose of your life will be clearer.”