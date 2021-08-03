Briar Cliff University adds two new programs for undergrads

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University has more to offer with its new programs.

The university introduced two new undergrad degrees in a press conference in Heelan Hall. Briar Cliff is expanding their healthcare program to include Help Care, which focuses on addressing peoples’ needs outside of being a doctor or nurse.

Briar Cliff said Help Care is an emerging field in healthcare that helps workers in a broad spectrum of ways.

“Think we’ve had a good long term partnership with our community healthcare providers and we’re very happy to be providing this additional service to just expand those opportunities even further,” Todd Knealing said.

The university is also expanding their mass communication program by adding a Sports Information undergraduate degree to propel students wanting to be in the world of athletics.

“Over the years that I’ve been here, which is quite a while, I’ve seen our department change drastically from dark room to digital photography, we’ve needed to adapt to what society is doing,” Michael Crowly said.

Both programs will be available at the college this coming fall semester.