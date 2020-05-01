Briar Cliff to resume in-person classes fall 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University announced its plans to resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

“We are eager to welcome our faculty and students back to their classrooms and labs this fall. We are, however, establishing contingency plans so we can continue to provide quality educational opportunities for our students should we need to transition to online learning or a combination of online and in-person learning,” Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Todd Knealing said.

Briar Cliff University transitioned to online learning March 23, and remained online for the spring 2020 semester, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We expect to reopen our campus next semester as long as it is safe to do so. We will continue to work collaboratively with and abide by the guidance set by our local, state, and national leaders. The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority,” Knealing added.