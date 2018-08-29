Briar Cliff tables made of recycled plastic bags

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Students at Briar Cliff University are going green when they go to lunch.

The school now has four new picnic tables made of recycled plastic bags.

The new tables are located near the dining area at the Stark Student Center. Each one is made up of around 20 thousand plastic bags.

The tables came from the build the bag program and were sponsored by HyVee.

"Great partnership. I'm the manager of the Hamilton location and we've always had a wonderful relationship with Briar Cliff and this is one more way for HyVee to give back to the community," Director Shawn Brown of the Hamilton HyVee.

This is the second time HyVee and briar cliff have partnered together. Four other tables in the center of campus were previously donated by the store a few years ago, and the two look to put even more tables around campus in the future.