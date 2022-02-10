SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland college students are spreading joy this Valentine’s Day.

Briar Cliff students made Valentine’s Day cards for residents at the Casa De Paz Health Care Center. This is the second year the school has held this activity.

Sophomore Grace Johanson is one of the students that has been helping with this project. She said that this is a great way to connect with the community.

“So as a Briar Cliff community we love working with people in our community os not being able to be with them because of COVID kinda takes an impact on the community. So being able to make the cards really helps brighten the mod in a time of despair what seems like we’re in anymore,” Johanson said.

Students made at least 51 cards, one for each resident at the health care center.