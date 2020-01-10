Briar Cliff students helped Siouxland Humane Society with annual gourmet apple fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Most Briar Cliff students won’t be returning to class until Monday but several freshmen are already back at work, just not in the classroom.

Some students are working with the Siouxland Humane Society on this year’s Gourmet Apple fundraiser.

In all, students are spending the week volunteering at 16 different local organizations.

It’s part of the core one-on-one class that focuses on the college’s foundational values.

The students say volunteering is important to them, even if it means cutting their winter break short.

“It’s a lot of fun to talk to your friends and spending time with them and also help the community at the same time. Especially at the Humane Society, where so much hard work is put in by these people to finding these animals homes,” said Matthew Delgado, Briar Cliff Freshman.

The Siouxland Humane Society’s annual gourmet apples are on sale right now for $20, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting animals in Siouxland.

Orders can be placed online or by calling the Siouxland Humane Society at (712) 252-2614.