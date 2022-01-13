SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students from Briar Cliff University are doing community service projects throughout the week.

Freshman student Grace Brinkman, as well as other students, helped take care of dogs at Sioux City Animal Rescue Center.

Brinkman said the experience is a great way to make an impact.

“You’re really giving back to others,” Brinkman said. “You’re really helping out, especially around here. We’ve done some cleaning and just taking them out.”

Other students helped clean at local schools and churches.