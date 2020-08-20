Briar Cliff student service program hosts school supplies drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) at Briar Cliff University recently held a school supplies pick-up drive for 6-12th graders.

Almost 3,000 items were given out to TRIO participants from the surrounding Sioux City and South Sioux City schools.

Supplies that were handed out during the drive included notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, erasers, highlighters, water bottles, and more.

“This event is so helpful for families who can’t afford to get all the supplies, especially those with large families,” Heather Nissen, Director of TRIO Talent Search says. “We had one family that came and got supplies for 5 of their 9 children, so that was huge for them.”

In order to be eligible for the TRIO (SSS) program, a student must fill out an application and meet a qualification of first-generation college student, limited income or disability students with a desire for post-secondary education.

Over the summer, TRIO held other virtual activities to keep students engaged and on track with their goals and aspirations including: STEM camp, 3 ACT Boot Camps, Career Tuesdays; as well as individual Zoom meetings for assistance with scholarships, college applications and ACT sign up.

