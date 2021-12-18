SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A student at Briar Cliff University raised over $1,300 to help spread holiday cheer. Conor Ryan reached out to Siouxland for help with donating toys to children.

He says people from all across the the tri-state area chipped in to help. Ryan says Christmas doesn’t always live up to the hype for some kids and he wanted to help change that.

“I remember times when I was a kid or maybe I didn’t get as much as I would’ve liked or maybe Christmas didn’t go as well as I would’ve liked to and I was very lucky as a kid,” Ryan said. “I had parents who loved me. I had a house over my head. I couldn’t complain about anything really.”

He says in addition to cash, Siouxlanders donated several toys and blankets.